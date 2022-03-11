Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Position Increased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.