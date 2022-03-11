Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 5.1%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 353,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,311,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

