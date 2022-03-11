Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
INUV opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
