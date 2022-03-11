Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

INUV opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

