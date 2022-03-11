Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $68.53 and last traded at $69.79. 1,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 229,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

