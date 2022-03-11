InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$19.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

