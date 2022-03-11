International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.23. 1,392,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

