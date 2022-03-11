International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $113.40

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.40 and last traded at $119.71, with a volume of 3020292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

