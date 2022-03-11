Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,172,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,468,600.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,141,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

