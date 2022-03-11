Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 22,500 shares worth $2,319,375. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

