Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $3,750,053.12 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 125,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $3,750,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bx Guidon Topco Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16.

On Thursday, February 24th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

