Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells 226 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walt Disney alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.64. 8,438,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,050,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $199.05. The company has a market cap of $243.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.