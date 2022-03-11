Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells 2,769 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $169.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.62.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Middleby by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.