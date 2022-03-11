Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider Sells $197,040.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after buying an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 144,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 93,656 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

