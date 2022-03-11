Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 2,389 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50.
- On Friday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00.
Tesla stock opened at $838.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $841.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $932.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
About Tesla (Get Rating)
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
