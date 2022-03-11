Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$304,339.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,366.19.
Paramount Resources stock opened at C$29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.32 and a 1-year high of C$30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.
About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
