Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $243,101.48 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $243,101.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $99,060.72.

On Friday, February 18th, Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $626,704.24.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

