Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,627,791.02 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPI. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

