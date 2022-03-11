Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $780,300.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HRL opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

