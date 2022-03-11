Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $780,300.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:HRL opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.