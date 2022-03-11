Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells $6,159,159.50 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 61,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $6,159,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

