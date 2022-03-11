Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells 2,780 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $76.50 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

