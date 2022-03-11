Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) General Counsel Sells $361,729.76 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $100,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.