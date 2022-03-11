Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Sells $420,770.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WHD opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cactus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 76.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $4,777,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

