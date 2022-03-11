Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. 25,604,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,252,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

