Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 5,384 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,653.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,010.73 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,714.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,821.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Alphabet by 150.0% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

