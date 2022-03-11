Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Purchases $209,200.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLKP. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.