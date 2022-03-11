Insider Buying: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Acquires $133,575.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Webster Financial stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

