Insider Buying: Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Acquires 92,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) insider Julian Pancholi acquired 92,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £77,280 ($101,257.86).

TENG opened at GBX 83.75 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.59. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

