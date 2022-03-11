Insider Buying: Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3 – Get Rating) insider Gerard Dyson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,445.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Spectur Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

