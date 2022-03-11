Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Buys 9,125 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

