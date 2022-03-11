Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Buys 9,125 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.