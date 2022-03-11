Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Buys 9,278 Shares of Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $4.09 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.00 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.