Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys 62 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 62 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £489.18 ($640.96).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £490.56 ($642.77).

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 800 ($10.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 865.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 886.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 767.21 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 953 ($12.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

