Insider Buying: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases 39,796 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 39,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,178,904.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

Duolingo stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 5,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,471. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $147,150,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,908,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

