Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Purchases 40,154 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $521,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 337,492 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $4,309,772.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 1,197,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,270. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

