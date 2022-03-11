Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Buys $53,220.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CommScope by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 808,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in CommScope by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

