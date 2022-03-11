Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Buys $53,220.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
About CommScope (Get Rating)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.