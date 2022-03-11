Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Buys $314,208.31 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADV stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,267,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

