Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Buys $314,208.31 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ADV stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $13.22.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
