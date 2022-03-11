Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading 13.8% Higher

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.16. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.
About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.