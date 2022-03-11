Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading 13.8% Higher

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.16. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

