InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $38.34

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.34, but opened at $39.88. InMode shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 5,863 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

