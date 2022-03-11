Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

