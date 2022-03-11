Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,067,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

