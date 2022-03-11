IMV (IMV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IMV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.57. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,740. The stock has a market cap of C$128.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.91.

Get IMV alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMV. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.