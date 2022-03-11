IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IMV remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.30. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.