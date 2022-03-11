IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IMV remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.30. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.