IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Shares of IMV remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.30. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.
Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.
About IMV (Get Rating)
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.