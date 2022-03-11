ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
NASDAQ IBRX opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $40.83.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
