ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after buying an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 925.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 251,520 shares during the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

