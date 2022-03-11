ImageCash (IMGC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $6,212.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.57 or 0.06577759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.23 or 0.99848490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042078 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.