IFP Advisors Inc Sells 582 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $303.21 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

