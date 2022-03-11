IFP Advisors Inc Sells 187 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 87,862.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

