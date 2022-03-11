IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,251 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,970,000 after acquiring an additional 170,622 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $108.52 and a 1 year high of $148.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.