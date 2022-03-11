IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,797,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $642,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

