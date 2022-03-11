IFP Advisors Inc Has $350,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 997,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,278,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $74.27 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

