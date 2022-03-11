IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 5,978 HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,138,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQH opened at $45.43 on Friday. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73.

