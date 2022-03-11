IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

